ikelove79
really love this place...Jamestown has friendly staff and provide good buds....
4.5
10 reviews
great location all staff here are very friendly. the buds are really good quality, the store its self is very clean i love the deli style
We appreciate the kind words and taking the time to share your experience.
I was so excited to come back home and visit my family and also Jamestown.. and I really excited for the Dutchies preroll packs.. and then I found out then switch to Chong’s Choice :( sad day...
Welcome back to Yuma! We glad you enjoyed your visit with us. Thank you!!
The staff are nice and knowledgeable. I usually shop on Senior Sunday 10% off. I have recommended this place to my friends.
Thank you for your review and patronage. We look forward to your next visit with us.
Everyone is so nice. When I visit it’s definitely a highlight of the day.
We love what we do and being able to serve our community members is our pleasure! Thank you for your review and patronage. We appreciate you.
Always leave laughing lol. Venom Peyote Cookies + Venom Candyland Concentrate ='s one amazing night. Thank you budtenders!
Thanks for the review! We look forward to your next visit with us.
I really liked the place, they have a good selection of flower; the only advice I have for the manager would be to keep the DA Discount available at all times.
Thank you for the five star review! We do have a DA Discount for all current DA's. We apologize for any confusion at the counter as it sounds like your profile may not have been updated with the proper notes. Please call management at your earliest opportunity so we may rectify this unfortunate incident. Thank you again!
Awesome Atmosphere! Great BOGO's too! Laughter is still the BEST medicine, yesterday was a BLEACH!! Hahaha hahaha. 😎
Thank you. We like to have fun here and glad you enjoyed your visit.
I was new to this and didn’t know what to expect. I’ve been 3 times now and each time I’ve been treated so kindly! They make me feel super comfortable and answer all of my questions with knowledge, and patience. I’m so glad I don’t have to go out of town to get my “meds”. Compared to CA dispensaries I’ve been to, the prices here are really reasonable.
Thank you for your review. We look forward to your next visit with us.
Great
Thank you.