I have been to this location three times now. The first time was amazing, the curator was awesome. He really knew what he was talking about. He was super excited with high energy and it was great. The second time was also good the curator was was awesome. Gave me a free gift. The third time I went in there the person who handed me my pick up order had zero personality. He didn’t acknowledge that it was my birthday. He didn’t say anything about it. He didn’t tell me anything about any of the deals birthday deals anything like that I was in and out in less than one minute which some people might like but it would’ve been nice if he would’ve at least acted like he was happy I was there . It was not a great experience.