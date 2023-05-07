JARS Cannabis 05/07 Daily Deals

Valid 5/7/2023 - 5/7/2023

BOGO Grow Sciences Live Resin Carts 30% Off Solvent Refinery Live/Cured Resin $25 Mohave Select ⅛’s (Mylar Prepack) $35 Mohave Reserve ⅛’s (Jar Prepack) $99 Mohave ½ Oz. Prepacks

"Concentrates" does not include Vape cartridges or pods unless otherwise specified. Items may not be available or in stock at every location. Daily Deals override Everyday Low Price Specials. Rec Sales are only allowed 5g total of Concentrates. Deals/Specials can’t stack nor be combined with Discounts (Vet,Senior,FTP,etc.) unless explicitly stated. All Special Pricing listed is Pre-Tax. JARS Cannabis is open Daily 7am-10pm(9pm for Payson). We are accepting Online Orders for both Medical Patients and Recreational Users. Cash Only. FTP Special can only be applied to a maximum of two Grow Science Concentrate units per special. Online orders must be placed between 7am and 9pm. Specials involving a free item with purchase can only have (1) one item redeemed per special, per transaction, unless otherwise specified. Doorbuster Specials exclude Delivery and Express purchases. BOGO Specials are not Mix & Match unless specified. Specials involving a minimum purchase must meet that amount pre-tax. While supplies last. A $5 minimum purchase must be made to redeem Loyalty Points, Review Prerolls and/or Birthday Grams. Due to updated State testing requirements, certain 100mg edibles are currently not available for Recreational Use. Batteries for Cartridges sold separately unless otherwise stated. All sales are final. We will exchange in the event of a manufacturer error or defect. WSL stands for While Supplies Last.