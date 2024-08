My name is Mila, 24. I absolutely love this place. Intake is fast and easy. You walk in and the security guard greets you and they take you right away. You can tell they are doing their very best to keep their customers and staff safe. First time patients get amazing discounts and automatically get to sign up for rewards. Midnight Roots - Midnight Bar Review I tried the Midnight Bar made by Midnight Roots. It is the of the month and the effects of the bar helped tremendously with cramps and discomfort, best alternative to Midol, better and fast acting! So I highly recommend the midnight bar. I would recommend following the dose. I'm 5'2 -150 lbs. I ate three servings and it definitely was a mistake LMAO. But delicious edible. Very very subtle taste. Indica Flower - Critical Hog Review What a soothing strand. I have troubling sleeping almost everyday and this flower definitely makes a difference. For me it was a calming, yet satisfying healing experience and recommend it to those who need extra assistance with sleep and winding down. Loved it. The over all experience was pleasant. I recommend everyone check this shop out if they are looking for good service, excellent quality , and a fresh and open atmosphere. You will be seeing me again soon. Thank you JARSScannabis :)