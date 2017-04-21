This place has always been all about the business, not really customer care. The security guards are fine, they just check you in and you’re good. The bud tenders are a different story. I had one bud tender talking to me like I was dumb and the bud tender next to him was staring at me the whole time I was there... she wasn’t even my bud tender and she stared at me the whole time. Not very friendly if you ask me. They also give you a weird look or weird tone when you take advantage of their bulk deals. I did the select deal when it was 8 full gram carts for 250 and the bud tenders were treating me like a crackhead or something, acting like I didn’t “need” all of that when in fact, I bulk buy only every few months rather than picking up weekly/monthly, and I love taking advantage of decent deals. Why offer that deal when you’re just going to judge someone for taking advantage of it and treat them differently? I was a super dedicated JARS fan and strong advocate from the first time going, but these last times have left a sour taste in my mouth.