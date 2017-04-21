dispensary
Medical & Recreational
JARS Cannabis - Metro Center (Med/Rec)
Leafly List Winner
Leafly Lists recognize and celebrate the best retailers serving top-quality cannabis with exceptional customer service in their community. Look for the iconic green ribbon throughout our platform that designates them as a Leafly List winner! Learn more.
Phoenix, AZ
4.7(6,759 reviews)
6831 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Metro Center (Med/Rec)
4.7(6,831)
write a review
4.7
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
I........a
April 21, 2017
Well... ummmm... okay I don't know where to start.. I was told about this dispensary from a coworker and upon learning the management had changed I figured I'd give it a shot.. When going the front staff was nice, however, once going to the back I asked the budtender which mid grade flowers were some good choice.. his reply shocked me.. "I don't smoke anything except for top tier flowers, so I can't tell you!". standing shocked I asked " Well who has? any other budtenders smoked any for recommendations!" his reply "That's like coming to Neiman Marcus asking for Walmart prices" yea ummmmm okay and I'm done. No I won't ever go back to this dispensary. I could use choice words.. but I am high!!!! LOL
D........G
October 6, 2020
I've been a patient here for almost three years and normally the quality is wonderful and the selection is pretty big. But unfortunately ever since the beginning of the pandemic, Jars has very much been letting their quality decline while raising their prices. This is medicine, why not get the best instead of trying to sell dry, odorless medical marijuana at a discount? As a patient with actual medical issues, I expect a certain quality to my meds as should we all. DON'T SELL DRY STEM-Y ODORLESS WEED AT DISCOUNTED PRICES. Everything in their $69-79 halves should be pulled because they are garbage. And they 100% refuse to take any product back or refund any money, even though they know the product is trash. But management has always been lacking to be honest. Do better, Jars. Stop trying to profit off of bunk weed.
j........g
January 26, 2021
Verified Shopper
I received your email about removing any daily deals to accommodate the new laws. Taking away discounts? And curbside? I drove 20 miles out of my way to visit your store. You took away any incentives. You just lost a customer. I doubt it will bother you. I will make sure that my MMJ support group will no longer visit your establishment. PS Also, medical patients should be a priority as it is MEDICAL.
b........5
February 16, 2021
I'm a medical patient and was charged $13.42 tax on a $54.58 order. Will not return.
M........d
April 16, 2020
Verified Shopper
TRASHHHH .. trash & trash. Y’all should weigh ur weed after u buy it too. Got an OZ and the containers had 12.9 and the other 13.2 LMAO 😆
C........1
February 13, 2021
very disappointed with my purchase today I bought a half ounce of the Garanimals for $109. This shit looks like dirt weed has no smell to it it is brownish it very very very disappointed in you guys should be ashamed for even putting that out as $109 half ounce. and you guys should have warned everyone on how bad the quality was of this! should have came with a warning label!!!! The budtender Didn't Know jackshit about anything... had to ask the person next to him about any question I asked. I repeat do not buy their half ounces they are absolute trash I want a credit on my account or go ahead and ban me I don't care...my name is Christopher noor you guys have all the rest of my info
P........0
August 5, 2017
I just recently obtained my medical card. I've been to many different dispensaries and had major difficulties. every time I've gone to Metro meds I've had no issues what-so ever! The best experience of all my visits is with Metro Meds. I was educated on many things and the staff are always polite and friendly. GREAT PRICES. GREAT DEALS. I LOVE the Metro Monsters. this is my all-time favorite dispensary! Highly recommended to all! best of Phx.
I........r
May 6, 2021
Verified Shopper
Leafly has deleted every review I’ve left, prior to today 05/05, in regards to Jars shorting the amount of flower I’ve purchased. If you buy in larger quantities you get shorted more. I’m not sure what’s going on with the reviews being deleted but I’ll be copying and pasting to other sites as well.
s........a
February 9, 2017
This location has some of the most consistently awful customer service I have ever experienced. I definitely would not recommend. There are much better dispensaries around with better specials and muuuuch better customer service. Atmosphere is starch white, like the DMV
p........x
May 24, 2017
I was a first time patient and I got a half oz of Bruce banner was a top shelf strain so went home n started to medicate found full seeds not just those little white ones so I called them to tell them I had seeds they told me to come down so I did n showed them they gave me a deal on my next purchases bt I'm not sure if I'll go back cos it was seedy so be weary is all.. thanks for not just turning me away with my complaint thanks for being professional...
s........3
April 21, 2017
This was by far the worse dispensary I have came to and I been to plenty of them, they were being rude and rushing me when I waited outside for half a hour, and to top it off prices were listed wrong on the website so I did not get what I was waiting for so don't waste your time coming here I will not recommend this place to any one
m........0
February 10, 2021
This girl at express on 2/9 @ 9:27pm didn’t even know which company grows which flower. Ignorant. She said idk CHB. I’m a patient & I know it’s Catalina dummy. Fire her. Hire me. Also out of stock of 3 products of flower I ordered online..received no info that my order was going to be short, but I receive a READY confirmation text. When I confronted her about the rest of my order she looked confused & said well we tried to call & there was no answer. She looked shook when I showed her ME calling Jars & NO missed call. Just kept saying idk. Bih do you know anything?! These people are so uneducated on cannabis origin & customer service it’s unreal.
A........i
November 28, 2020
Verified Shopper
This place has always been all about the business, not really customer care. The security guards are fine, they just check you in and you’re good. The bud tenders are a different story. I had one bud tender talking to me like I was dumb and the bud tender next to him was staring at me the whole time I was there... she wasn’t even my bud tender and she stared at me the whole time. Not very friendly if you ask me. They also give you a weird look or weird tone when you take advantage of their bulk deals. I did the select deal when it was 8 full gram carts for 250 and the bud tenders were treating me like a crackhead or something, acting like I didn’t “need” all of that when in fact, I bulk buy only every few months rather than picking up weekly/monthly, and I love taking advantage of decent deals. Why offer that deal when you’re just going to judge someone for taking advantage of it and treat them differently? I was a super dedicated JARS fan and strong advocate from the first time going, but these last times have left a sour taste in my mouth.
R........e
February 2, 2021
The parking lot, the weird line/lobby situation, the selection, the service, & the quality of their flower was a disaster. Tried to get the best thing they had, & somehow still felt like I was smoking styrofoam. To each their own I guess !
R........l
September 11, 2019
Verified Shopper
I dislike greatly how you put out that you give a 20% discount on edibles but fail to mention you prices are 25% higher then other dispensary's. IE 15 dollars for 100 mg gummies that are 10 dollars elsewhere. 20 dollars for 150 mg red hot cinnamon from infusion 14 at other places. Edipure 250 belts you sell for 30 dollars other sell for 24 dollars. Really you are up charging and charging more for the same products even with you fake 20% discount.. bad business.
J........e
May 13, 2020
Verified Shopper
They were advertising $20 Vapen carts on their Leafly. When I got to the dispensary they tried to charge me full price, $30, and when I asked about the deal, they said they could do 2 for $50 but I would be paying full price for the 3rd cart that I ordered. I cancelled my entire order. I'm not paying $30 over the price listed on the menu. If it was an error, admit it's an error but stand by your advertised price and correct the error before the next customer.
S........5
June 7, 2020
Verified Shopper
Riley was very rude to the point y’all lost a long time customer. I had an online order that was put back while I was in line. Her response to why it was put back “we are not physic, we didn’t know you were in line”. I’m not physic either but I know I won’t be returning.
S........e
July 6, 2020
Verified Shopper
***Dislike the place****short on the weight. I gave up on this place a year ago, thought I'd give them another try and boy was i wrong. Glad i only gambled $10 & of course wanted to see if they pre roll game got better since they love to roll seeds in them before. WELL wish i could post a photo of this pre-roll that's SUPPOSED to be FULL gram, IT'S small AF, not a gram. What a waste of driving 12miles to robbed by this janky place. That star above shouldn't count either, bunch of thieves.
C........6
July 25, 2020
Verified Shopper
The staff is rude and act like they’re doing you a favor letting drive past 6 other places to spend you money there. The quality of the product has dropped dramatically to a point I refuse to recommend them when I used to alot. I’ve been going here since it first opened and now will not spend a another dime there. The staff used to be knowledgeable and helpful, now they seem not to care about the customer at all. They’ve forgotten that without the customer there is no reason for them to be there.
A........t
October 4, 2020
Today was my first time at Jars. I actually noticed Jars as I was driving by, so I decided to stop in to see what it was about. The service inside was insufficient. I encountered 5 workers from start to finish and none of them welcomed me into the store, nor were they friendly. As a 1st time customer in the store, I was expecting more attentiveness. I was made to feel like I was a bother and being rushed out of the store. The FIRST TIME CUSTOMER DEAL is BS!! I was told that I could NOT use the 1st time customer deal today because the flower that I wanted to purchase is on sale. I was informed that everything else wasn’t on sale, and that I could purchase those items, in order to benefit from the deal. The inside was so loud that I could not hear the cashier. The music was loud, 12-14 people were all speaking at the same time as I tried to get answers about the product. It was a mess. I will NOT return. The overall experience was POOR. I’m honestly disappointed, as I was looking for a new dispensary outside of the current dispensary that I frequent.
V........3
May 3, 2020
Verified Shopper
never coming back here again long line takes forever and then they try changing the price they have on leafly
R........2
December 3, 2020
I have been shopping here since they opened as metro meds and I have to complain about the $ 74 deal on the Oz shake they are selling It is bunk! and I mean no effect at all! It is like smoking grass from my yard and this is very upsetting to me. I know Jars is better than this and it makes me wonder if money is more important than a faithful patient. Step it up Jars this is not a good thing!
M........p
February 3, 2021
Verified Shopper
Wow went to jars tonight was barely busy inside and out and I'm standing in the number 1 spot waiting for my turn to go in the back and so and behold 2 recreational walk right in the doors and into the back .medical patients arnt a priority anymore thanks jars for showing me who really cares for their medical patients . Remember medical patients are the reason u wer even allowed to start your business .
t........n
March 29, 2018
I honestly left a one star review because it doesn’t give me a lower option! I spent 160$ on a half yesterday (before tax) and I am so disappointed. I got the top shelf quality, their most expensive; and I couldn’t believe when I opened the jar the next day I broke it up and I found like 4 seeds. Not happy and not ever returning. When I called and complained they offered me a free pre roll...NOBODY WANTS THAT SEEDY SHIT EVEN IF ITS FREE!! no thanks i didn’t even smoke any of it. I called and tried to get a refund after I broke up the first nug.... and nope couldn’t even get my hard earned money back. Not even they want that wack ass flower back. They’re like “nope, you keep it... we don’t want that shit “ literally shit.