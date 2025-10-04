DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
JARS Cannabis - South Phoenix (Med/Rec)
329 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - South Phoenix (Med/Rec)
C........l
October 4, 2025
Verified Shopper
They always have great deals and good atmosphere. I never feel rushed or belittled by the staff, like some places make me feel. Thanks guys. Keep it up!!!!
k........l
September 4, 2025
Verified Shopper
Antonio served me today but it instead of being more helpful and offering me better product he just wanted to sell me what I thought was alright (first time here) I was not happy I even tried to stop the transaction an he said it was too late an I wanted to trade it for the savy brand use my bogo deal an get better quantity over quality
W........3
May 9, 2025
Verified Shopper
Henna Dispensary stands out for so many reasons—first and foremost, their budtenders are top-notch: knowledgeable, friendly, and always ready to help you find exactly what you're looking for. The deals are incredible, and the service is consistently quick and efficient. I’ve never had to wait in a line, which is a huge plus. On top of all that, the staff are genuinely great people who make every visit a pleasant experience. If you're in the neighborhood, do yourself a favor and stop by—I highly recommend it!
m........8
July 31, 2025
Verified Shopper
I love this place good service Good buds.
b........f
December 18, 2025
Great place for great weed
Dispensary response:
Thank you for coming in!
Today
C........G
July 6, 2025
One of the best local dispensaries around great deals and staff is always on the grind!
a........4
July 17, 2025
Verified Shopper
The staff is always happy to help you!
p........x
June 5, 2025
Verified Shopper
This is my absolute favorite dispensary in the East valley, always low-key and chill but great service every single time. Savvy is a sleeper brand for flower
K........3
June 26, 2025
Verified Shopper
Why advertise wana on sale through Leafly and not honor it .
C........G
June 1, 2025
Verified Shopper
Always A Pleasure Going To HANA. Conveniently Near My Home,With Great Staff And Great Products.
S........0
August 29, 2025
Do Not Waist your money on Any DRIP OILS+ EXTRACTS DISPOSABLE XXL - 2G KIWI BURST!
D........9
May 22, 2025
Verified Shopper
Love this place, best deals and great stuff. They know how to treat a customer
S........e
June 12, 2025
Verified Shopper
Go to spot
H........d
September 27, 2025
I have been twice. I got 1 oz OG kush flower from two different brands People’s and Dutchies. I didn’t care for them.
k........y
November 6, 2025
Always a great deal
G........4
April 20, 2025
Verified Shopper
Love this place 🥰 worth the drive. Top Quality Flower. The Best Customer Service. You all Rock 🤜🏼🤛🏼
M........A
April 27, 2025
Verified Shopper
Five star service from Natalia (TR8ELF). Excellent customer service. Made my day better & will definitely be back just because of her.
k........h
April 7, 2025
Verified Shopper
Bought 7g of Disruptive Super Shake here and not only is it unpleasant to smoke it gives a pretty significant headache afterward. Terrible product! Contact info for the manufacturer is impossible to find. Would not recommend this product to anyone.
a........9
September 18, 2025
Have very good service always quick and very friendly.
p........z
March 6, 2025
Verified Shopper
I come in and I'm here in Guru from Gang Starr I love the music the atmosphere is nice and I was told by my blood tender that I could get basically some great discounts on the Edibles that I get so I'm very happy very pleased so thank you Hana
q........g
May 8, 2025
Awesome experience 😎
e........1
September 12, 2025
Great visit every time! Knowledgeable and personable staff!
x........x
March 6, 2025
Verified Shopper
My all time fav dispo! From the budtenders to the management, always super sweet when I come in and always give me the best deals. I come in and they automatically know what I love and what I absolutely dislike !
a........7
July 10, 2025
This is the best dispensary in the area, hands down. They have amazing deals, great products and such friendly staff. I don’t go anywhere else anymore!