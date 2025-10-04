Henna Dispensary stands out for so many reasons—first and foremost, their budtenders are top-notch: knowledgeable, friendly, and always ready to help you find exactly what you're looking for. The deals are incredible, and the service is consistently quick and efficient. I’ve never had to wait in a line, which is a huge plus. On top of all that, the staff are genuinely great people who make every visit a pleasant experience. If you're in the neighborhood, do yourself a favor and stop by—I highly recommend it!