JARS Cannabis - South Phoenix (Med/Rec)
About this dispensary
JARS Cannabis - South Phoenix (Med/Rec)
JARS Cannabis – South Phoenix is the premier destination for cannabis enthusiasts in the region, offering an award-winning selection of top-quality products including edibles, concentrate, vaporizers, flower, topicals, and more. You'll find favorite brands such as Jeeter, STIIIZY, Grow Sciences, Wyld, and more are available at JARS. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to offer personalized recommendations while maintaining a welcoming atmosphere for all customers. With over 10,000 five-star reviews, there's a reason why we are Arizona's favorite dispensary.
Leafly member since 2015
- 3411 E Corona Ave, 101, Phoenix, AZ
- call 6024910420
- visit website
- Followers: 1328
- debit cardcash
- License 00000003DCOU00038157
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
329 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - South Phoenix (Med/Rec)
C........l
October 4, 2025
They always have great deals and good atmosphere. I never feel rushed or belittled by the staff, like some places make me feel. Thanks guys. Keep it up!!!!
k........l
September 4, 2025
Antonio served me today but it instead of being more helpful and offering me better product he just wanted to sell me what I thought was alright (first time here) I was not happy I even tried to stop the transaction an he said it was too late an I wanted to trade it for the savy brand use my bogo deal an get better quantity over quality
W........3
May 9, 2025
Henna Dispensary stands out for so many reasons—first and foremost, their budtenders are top-notch: knowledgeable, friendly, and always ready to help you find exactly what you're looking for. The deals are incredible, and the service is consistently quick and efficient. I’ve never had to wait in a line, which is a huge plus. On top of all that, the staff are genuinely great people who make every visit a pleasant experience. If you're in the neighborhood, do yourself a favor and stop by—I highly recommend it!
m........8
July 31, 2025
I love this place good service Good buds.