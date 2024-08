This place IM SORRY TO SAY IS A JOKE!! THE STAFF was unexperienced and it lacked A GOOD VIBE its bad energy in that place beware!!! . THE Staff in the budroom were not helpful I AM A CANCER PATIENT AND need correct attention and unfortunately you wont find it here. the gift was so obnoxious they should have just kept it AND NOT CALL IT A GIFT. i purchased from the specials and from my first purchase it doesn't seem that ill be back. HOD is down the street keep driving. THIS IS A SAD EXPERIANCE AND NOT WORTH THE WASTED MONEY ON BAD PRODUCTS. the staff and experience was truly underwhelming. untested products from a caregivers basement. please dont scam people out of there money when u say your product is tested but it is tested and manipulated to get through the state system. beware buyers !!!