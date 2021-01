The staff and atmosphere are what take me back. They are very knowledgeable about the components of the products, and how they pertain to my needs. The staff is friendly and seem to take an interest while I am there. I've been to a couple other places where they only wanted to sell product with no understanding about it or how it will work for me. That is why I will continue to go to JC3. As long as their doors are open, I will be a customer. Thanks guys.