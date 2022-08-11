Crown Cannabis offers a new way to experience exceptional quality and knowledge of marijuana. Purveyors of cannabis, Crown Cannabis strives to provide the finest curation of products to relieve and improve quality of life. We provide Cannabis, Vapes, Concentrates, accessories, smiles and education to all patients everyday. We encourage patients to leave comments and stories on how cannabis has impacted their lives. Crown Cannabis is here to provide Tulsa with over 10+ years of experience in the industry with roots that began in the California and Michigan markets. We pride ourselves on being a dispensary created for the the hard working blue collar class with premium products at a competitive price. Crown Cannabis is located at 6610 S Peoria Ave in Tulsa Oklahoma. A passionate drive to exceed expectations, our customer service driven medical dispensary proudly serves the Tulsa community. We are ready to listen to needs and serve with a variety of cannabis products. As one of Tulsa's first licensed Dispensary locations, we are excited to have the opportunity to help patients begin the journey to clearer paths to manage overall health and happiness. The menu at Crown Cannabis focuses on efficacy and quality. Our curated and hand selected strains of flower, vape, concentrates (live resin, wax, budder, crumble, diamonds, rosin, dry sift, sauce), edibles, topicals, oils and accessories are premium products hand grown and specifically selected for patients. Stop in and say hello, we'd love to hear your story about how cannabis has impacted your life or how cannabis medicine might be a fit for your needs. Feel free to email us with any products or strains or brands you would like for us to carry.