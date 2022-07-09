The ladies were very nice and friendly who helped me. I got 8 grams of the $6.00 Berry White. Looks, smells and taste amazing! Very nice buds!! But then I also got 7 grams of $8.00 Slurricane. Ugh!! Nothing like the cheaper strain. The buds are small popcorn buds with a TON of trim thrown in as well to equal weight. The few small buds taste great but all the trim not so much. Super disappointed!!!

