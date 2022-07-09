The ladies were very nice and friendly who helped me. I got 8 grams of the $6.00 Berry White. Looks, smells and taste amazing! Very nice buds!! But then I also got 7 grams of $8.00 Slurricane. Ugh!! Nothing like the cheaper strain. The buds are small popcorn buds with a TON of trim thrown in as well to equal weight. The few small buds taste great but all the trim not so much. Super disappointed!!!
Products are awesome. My first time to visit crown. Bud tender was very helpful. Went in for something for Tahoe but she showed me some really good stuff for my insomnia. Ended up getting peyote critical. It's really good and smells amazing
First time in yesterday. Great customer service and flower. The young lady that helped me was very knowledgeable and friendly. She recommended Birthday Cake and Grape Octane for my insomnia. Took two bong hits of the birthday cake and passed out on the couch. Love it. I also got a free pre-roll for leaving a review on Weedmaps.
Thanks! Will definitely be back.
