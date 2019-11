OregonGirl38 on August 27, 2019

Difficult to find parking at times. seldone has what is on the menu...or here on Leafly. prices are comparable to lots of other dispensaries...including Substance and Mr. Nice Guy... I used to come to Jenny's all the time and I stayed away for awhile due to not having what's on the menu repeatedly and decided to try again the other day. Same thing. Didnt have 3of the strains I inquired about but had them on the menu on the counter and on the leafly app. It would be nice if the would remove the strain from the menu(s) as it sells out.