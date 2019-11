SB4 on October 11, 2017

been coming here for a few months as it is my dispensary of choice. I have to recommend the Shu met bars any flavor you enjoy. I am a indica or indica hybrid or sativa hybrid kinda guy so they got some good ones. death star is top of the game. a new one(for me) I just picked up matilda. if you need a day of IDGF this is the strain. has a great taste when smoked from cleaned pipes. settles in nice and comfy like that dog that doesn't know it is to big for you and the chair. great sleep this is another favorite for me. pineapple express is solid, not a race. it actually settles in for a relaxing time. I'm always open to new stuff.