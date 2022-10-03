The women who helped me was excellent. I am a disabled senior and appreciate a worker that goes the extra mile to help you get what you need at an affordable price. If it was just recreation I would not be concerned as much re price. However, I need to use it every day with CBD for pain and several chronic illnesses. Your 10 mg peach ring by FLAV worked better than the 30 mg I bought that was made by another company. I am hoping in the future they will have disabled senior discounts. Great store, well stocked, clean, modern and great service.