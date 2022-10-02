If i could give them zero Stars I would. They falsely advertised outsourced products discount and lied about prices they had labeled. My first time went ok but I went for my birthday present very excited and ready to spend 200 on something I've been wanting for a couple of years now. I had just been there a week and a half earlier when I was told the price and the discount I would receive. When I showed up to make my purchase I was told first off that the product was $250 instead of $200 and that my discount wouldn't apply even though a week and a half earlier a manager there told me it would. Of course I was disappointed but when I asked them to take my name off of any mailing lists or spam lists they told me that they couldn't do that and that I would just have to get there advertisements. Terrible customer service and rude bud tenders. Maybe it was cuz im female and they were catering to their male clients more attentively? Not sure but I am sure I won't be going back. BEWARE...