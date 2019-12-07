398 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 87
Show All 81
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
Monday Deal
Half gram preroll - $1 - Limit 1 - House Choice ••• $90 oz
Monday Deal
Half gram preroll - $1 - Limit 1 - House Choice ••• $90 oz
All Products
(Old Apple) - Banner - FR
from Unknown Brand
24.89%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(OreKron) - Skywalker OG - FR
from Unknown Brand
21.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Aroma) - Eskimo Dawg - FR
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Ripped City Gardens) - Eskimo Kisses - FR
from Unknown Brand
18.77%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Aroma) - Mango Haze - FR
from Unknown Brand
20.21%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Pistil Point) - Clementine
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
22.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(High Productions) - Lemon Mayhem
from Unknown Brand
20.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Pistil Point) - King Zkittles
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
22.56%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Fire Flower) - Elephant Stomper
from Fire Flower
28.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Etheo Gardens) - Luv Muffin
from Unknown Brand
21.83%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Grown Rogue) - Triple Chocolate Chip
from Grown Rogue
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(The Plant) - White Tahoe Cookies - FR
from Unknown Brand
20.56%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(The Plant) - Samoa - FR
from Unknown Brand
21.09%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Samoa Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(The Plant) - Banana Fire Cookies - FR
from Unknown Brand
18.74%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Rippedd City Gardens) - Sour OG - FR
from Ripped City Gardens
22.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Ottos OG Farm) -King Louie XIII OG
from Ottos OG Farm
22.61%
THC
0%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Avitas) - Lemon Meringue
from Avitas
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(High Noon Cultivation) - Crystal Cookies
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
22.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Oregon Roots) - Blue Dream
from Oregon Roots
25.93%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(SummaryLLC) - Secret Formula
from Unknown Brand
26.24%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Sumarry LLC) - Papaya Punch
from Unknown Brand
20.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Sugar Shack) - Caramel Cream - FR
from Unknown Brand
18.99%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Storm Cannabis Co.) - Deadhead OG
from Unknown Brand
25.78%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Heroes of the Farm) - Dogwalker
from Unknown Brand
23.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Pistil Point) - Banana Punch
from Unknown Brand
20.81%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Deep Creek Gardens) - Salmon River OG
from Unknown Brand
18.46%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Green Dragon Farms) - Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
9.19%
THC
13.7%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Fire Flower) - Heaven Mountain
from Unknown Brand
28.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(WEOG) - Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
25.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(OCA) - Chembucha
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Chembucha
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Storm Cannabis Co.) - Zookies
from Storm Cannabis Co.
21.39%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Storm Cannabis Co.) - Deadhead OG
from Storm Cannabis Co.
25.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Ripped City Gardens) - Diesel Land - FR
from Ripped City Gardens
24.05%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Diesel Land
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Ripped City Gardens) - Chem Fire OG - FR
from Ripped City Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Fire OG
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Pistil Point) Orange Juice
from Pistil Point Premium Cannabis
19.21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Orange Juice
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Pintail Gardens) - Forum Stardawg
from Pintail Gardens
27.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Forum Stardawg
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Kings Cannabis) - I-95
from Kings Cannabis
26.24%
THC
0.09%
CBD
I-95
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Hydro League) - Black Cherry Punch
from Hydro League Farms
27.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(OCA) Chembucha
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Chembucha
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Green Queen Farms) - GMO Cookies
from Green Queen Farms
29.5%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 10