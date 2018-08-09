Monday Deal
Half gram preroll - $1 - Limit 1 - House Choice ••• $90 oz
Tuesday Deal
$1 Half Gram Pre-Roll Joint - Limit 2 - House Choice
Wednesday Deal
15% Off 7g of Flower or More
Must purchase 7g total of the same strain of flower
Thursday Deal
$99 oz. 10% off Vape Cartridges
$99 oz, $50 Half oz, 25$ 1/4 oz, $13 1/8 oz, $4g
Friday Deal
10% Off All Edibles
All deal flower is pre-selected
Shatterday
15% Off All Concentrates and Extracts We have OVER a 100 different extracts to choose from!!!!!!!!!
Does NOT include vape cartrideges(See Thurs)
Sunday Deal
$99 oz. 15% Off All CBD Products, All Topicals, and All Pre-Rolls
$99 oz, $50 Half oz, 25$ 1/4 oz, $13 1/8 oz, $4g All deal flower is pre-selected