bobzrag
Interesting location, have to park around back, which seemed sketchy, but the entrance is very nice. I met Wes and he showed me around and talked about what he had (on my request}. He was very helpful in explaining a few new terms and helped me pick it several items for me (more uplifting, fun products) and my wife (sciatica issues and relaxing products). Will definitely go back!
Thanks for checking us out! We are glad to hear that Wes was able to assist you in picking out some quality products. See you next time!