bobzrag on April 25, 2019

Interesting location, have to park around back, which seemed sketchy, but the entrance is very nice. I met Wes and he showed me around and talked about what he had (on my request}. He was very helpful in explaining a few new terms and helped me pick it several items for me (more uplifting, fun products) and my wife (sciatica issues and relaxing products). Will definitely go back!