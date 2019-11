McBaine on September 9, 2018

I stopped in after work the other day and had the chance to speak with the owners and hear their thoughts on the flower. Really friendly and helpful group of guys, they know their flower and it’s well priced. I asked the owners what flowers they were excited about and they started pulling jars down to show me what they had. I ended up getting the Key Lime Pie from Pruf Cultivars, 22.5% THC, 0.05% CBD, and I couldn’t be happier. You can get cheaper bud, but you’ll be hard pressed to find better quality for Kanopy 7s prices. If the KLM wasn’t enough for me to be impressed with this place, I grabbed a couple grams of one of their budget offering as well (Birthday Cake, 23.18%, 0.0%, $5/g), and it was the best $5 gram I’ve had in the valley in quite a while. All in all, Kanopy 7 is a nice little dispensary that has excellent flower at excellent prices.