Kanopya Springs started off as a family owned and operated wholesale grow operation, supplying flower to dispensaries big and small all around the Colorado Springs area. Conveniently located near downtown, Kanopya Springs opened its doors in May 2021. With over 40 strains grown in-house Kanopya Springs offers high THC flower full of terpenes, taste and smell. Owned by Cuban Americans, Christopher and Roylan, Kanopya, a play on the pronunciation of the polish word Konopie, which roughly translates to hemp, operates with strict grow and curing guidelines as well as several quality implementations in order to keep our goals of providing connoisseur level medication to patients all across Colorado consistently. With a diverse crew and dedicated workers and a loyal slew of customers coming to Kanopya feels like visiting an extended family, who just happens to have craft quality cannabis for an affordable price.