dirtyjaychillin
The dopest dope I've ever smoked.. If you live in Estes park this is the dispensary to go to. Best prices and best quality flower
4.7
10 reviews
Super nice lady working the counter. Great selection. Super Wax like the CO2 way to make it. Always go when I can.
Stopped in for some synergy salve but I wish I had more money because they had some good looking bud. Didn't have to wait to get in and I was helped right away. Good atmosphere as well and the staff were very kind and helpful.
Not exactly in Boulder's main business district, but it was worth the drive for guaranteed pesticide free flowers. Their Jack Herer was superb! Wish I had purchased more than an eighth.
I've always enjoyed any visits I've made to Karing Kind. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, the prices are great, and the products are awesome! Definitely my favorite dispensary in Boulder!
Great prices! Least expensive in Boulder county by far, pesticide free clean bud and amazing Co2 oil. LOVE THIS PLACE!!!
New atmosphere which is much better and very Deaf friendly employees and good strain. I would shop here again sometimes during weekend from south of Denver ;-)
The BEST shop I have been to! ALWAYS the lowest taxes in the state. No lines and a clean inviting store. Friendly, knowledgable staff that helped me find excatly what I was looking for and more! I was happy to learn all house strains are 100% organic!!! :D (( including a few you can't buy anywere eles: like Satsuma)) I had came in looking for that strain after seeing it in the Rooster as bud of the month. Always see them at the Fox and Boulder Theater, look for them if you haven't seen them yet!!!!! Overall a great place for anyone just wanting quality product and knowlage.
Karing Kind is my spot! So many different strains to choose from, lots of edibles, and a great selection of concentrates. My favorite is they're Co2 hash oil. Literally the best concentrate I've ever had!!! The staff has always been very friendly and helpful which means a lot to me.
This place is about 5 miles out of town. Better have your GPS. That said- the place is OK. I went on the web and found a 25% off total order. I used it to pick up some Green Crack. Nice smoke. It worked out to $44 an eighth out the door. Karing Kind has weed ranging from $25-$60 an eighth. Most weed looks pretty dry and crystalized very little differentiation between types. I can do better at some of the other Boulder dispensaries.