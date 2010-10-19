mickeyrat on March 2, 2016

The BEST shop I have been to! ALWAYS the lowest taxes in the state. No lines and a clean inviting store. Friendly, knowledgable staff that helped me find excatly what I was looking for and more! I was happy to learn all house strains are 100% organic!!! :D (( including a few you can't buy anywere eles: like Satsuma)) I had came in looking for that strain after seeing it in the Rooster as bud of the month. Always see them at the Fox and Boulder Theater, look for them if you haven't seen them yet!!!!! Overall a great place for anyone just wanting quality product and knowlage.