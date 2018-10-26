Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great location. Love the place been to almost all and this is easiest for me from Delco.
Jeffkeller603
on November 23, 2019
Great staff very friendly, i highly recommend keystone shops and will continue to come there
Sierra108
on November 22, 2019
Staff is professional, courteous, and knowledgable. Quality products!
Highgrade_mids
on November 22, 2019
Really dope
Clarkkent1987
on November 21, 2019
I really liked the personal interaction.
Married421
on November 21, 2019
Super friendly and knowledgeable staff. Very well organized facility
Kevinmeehan1994
on November 17, 2019
Great location with a very helpful and knowledgeable staff! Highly recommended 10/10!
petz215
on November 16, 2019
Extremely friendly staff and great atmosphere: this place is like a bank, crossed with an Apple Store and a head shop. It helps that this location is extremely close to where I live but even if I was from the other side of the city, Keystone would still be my favorite dispensary in Philly. Lots of discounts and promotions available. Very cool!
SMcGee22
on November 16, 2019
love this place
Bmalseed
on November 15, 2019
Everything about this place is amazing from the staff, the product and even the location. Definitely recommend going here