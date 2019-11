cbencale on September 19, 2019

This was my first time to a Maine dispensary. what a huge difference from the dispensaries is MA MMJ. the staff was very friendly and knowledge. while they didn't have a menu, they had a wide variety of flower and concentrates. they also have a big head shop if you your in need of a piece. the flower, amnesia sour haze, has been a great uplifting sativa. the concentrate is very strong but I can't remember the name. if you shop in MA MMJ dispensaries you'll be blown away by the prices. my favorite part of the visit was meeting Titus. he made me feel comfortable and welcome.