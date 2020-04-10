341 products
Royal Loyal Friday | Double Castle Points | (2) 1g Joints for a Penny with Purchase of Royal Reserve 1/8th
Valid 4/10/2020 – 4/11/2020
Double Castle rewards points!! Get 2 One-Gram Joints for a penny with a purchase of any Royal Reserve 1/8th or more!
Fridays!
All Products
Royal Reserve | Shark Bite OG | Sativa
from Royal Reserve
29.63%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Reserve | Platinum Alien OG | Indica Hybrid
from Kind Castle
30.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Reserve | Gushers | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
32.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Reserve | Abbie's Road | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
27.5%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Reserve | Goldmember | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
26.85%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Reserve | Pinky's Advice | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
26.65%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Golden Goat | Sativa
from Kind Castle
26.71%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Slazerbeam | Sativa
from Kind Castle
28.7%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Headband | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
23.49%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Reserve | Pootie Tang | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
26.6%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Shift | Jilly The Kid Five 1G Joints | Hybrid
from Shift Cannabis
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Easy Dawg Five 1G Joints | Hybrid
from Shift Cannabis
20.18%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Electric Lettuce Five 1G Joints | Hybrid
from Shift Cannabis
21.01%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Cosmic Cake Five 1G Joints | Indica
from Shift Cannabis
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Shift Kush Five 1G Joints | Indica
from Shift Cannabis
26.35%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | African Cookies Five 1G Joints | Hybrid
from Shift Cannabis
20.02%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Sunshine Haze Five 1G Joints | Sativa
from Shift Cannabis
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Rubber Bands Five 1G Joints | Hybrid
from Shift Cannabis
21.54%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Gorilla Hills Five 1G Joints | Sativa
from Shift Cannabis
22.72%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Strawberry Head Five 1G Joints | Hybrid
from Shift Cannabis
17.98%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Sweet Sweet Five 1G Joints | Sativa
from Shift Cannabis
14.8%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Black Maduro Haze Five 1G Joints | Sativa
from Shift Cannabis
13.54%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Shift Bubba Five 1G Joints | Indica
from Shift Cannabis
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | LA Chem Five 1G Joints | Indica
from Shift Cannabis
20.24%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Shift | Space Ape Five 1G Joints | Indica
from Shift Cannabis
22.76%
THC
___
CBD
$352 g
In-store only
Knights Nug | Sunshine Haze | Sativa
from Kind Castle
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Midnight Express | Sativa
from Kind Castle
21.66%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Strawberry Head | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
18.13%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Jilly The Kid | Sativa
from Kind Castle
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Wedding Cake | Indica Hybrid
from Kind Castle
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | The Mac | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
22.83%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Mac & Cheese | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
16.84%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Jabberwocky | Indica
from Kind Castle
26.81%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Jugger Naut | Indica Hybrid
from Kind Castle
23.31%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Hell's Bells | Indica Hybrid
from Kind Castle
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Sour Kosher | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Headbanger | Sativa Hybrid
from Knights Nug
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | White Fire Alien | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
20.17%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Banger + Mac | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
24.42%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Knights Nug | Chemon Tree | Hybrid
from Kind Castle
20.72%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 9