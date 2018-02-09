jhimmerite on October 7, 2019

These people stole $100 from me. At checkout, my total was $115, i gave them $100.09 cash, and said to charge the rest on my card. Well, they kept the hundred dollar bill and then charged the entire total of my purchase to my card, because when i stopped by the gas station in debeque, my card was overdrawn, with overdraft fees, because of a $118 ($3 atm fee at the register) i promptly called kind castle as their buffoonery left me stranded. They told me they best that they could do after how bad they screwed me was to have $100 waiting for me at the dispensary, and that its not their fault it was an accident, thats why my card was charged more than authorized. or to have the bank fix it, which did nothing for my gas tank or bank account or PLANS that day. Thanks kind castle. Nevermind the inconvenience of charging my card more than i authorized, or the overdraft fees, let alone leaving me stranded in debeque canyon, yeah stuff happens, whatever. Its that they would choose to screw you over like that instead of making a mistake right. Choosing to go to the kind castle instead of another dispensary cost me an extra $150. The bank is not entirely open to letting me dispute it either, as when you pay with your card, it shows as an atm withdrawal. Dont let them steal your money, too. stay on your toes. besides theres a million dispensaries in that area and they all have the same weed or better anyways. save your money, save your headache, go somewhere else guys.