joebax
Great location, has wheel chair access in the front (if you need or were wondering 😎), big lobby, knowledgeable, friendly staff eager to help you with your 420 needs. Always happy I shopped here. Live 💯, Laugh 🤡, Love ❤️
4.8
10 reviews
Great strains and employees.
The joints were good priced and my bud tender was very knowledgeable about the strains. Would recommend.
These people stole $100 from me. At checkout, my total was $115, i gave them $100.09 cash, and said to charge the rest on my card. Well, they kept the hundred dollar bill and then charged the entire total of my purchase to my card, because when i stopped by the gas station in debeque, my card was overdrawn, with overdraft fees, because of a $118 ($3 atm fee at the register) i promptly called kind castle as their buffoonery left me stranded. They told me they best that they could do after how bad they screwed me was to have $100 waiting for me at the dispensary, and that its not their fault it was an accident, thats why my card was charged more than authorized. or to have the bank fix it, which did nothing for my gas tank or bank account or PLANS that day. Thanks kind castle. Nevermind the inconvenience of charging my card more than i authorized, or the overdraft fees, let alone leaving me stranded in debeque canyon, yeah stuff happens, whatever. Its that they would choose to screw you over like that instead of making a mistake right. Choosing to go to the kind castle instead of another dispensary cost me an extra $150. The bank is not entirely open to letting me dispute it either, as when you pay with your card, it shows as an atm withdrawal. Dont let them steal your money, too. stay on your toes. besides theres a million dispensaries in that area and they all have the same weed or better anyways. save your money, save your headache, go somewhere else guys.
Great place, nice friendly place.
awesome
all time favorite rec shop in Garfield county or colorado even everytime I go in I feel right at home over the top bar setting standard of service great loving caring knowledgeable staff and amazing quality and amazing prices as well as reward options!!!!!
So I stopped here for the first time yesterday. I went in to check out their "Bishops Bargain" Buds and I am still pretty surprised at the quality. Seriously, I am a cheap old man, so I ALWAYS bargain shop and Ive gotten pretty used to "Pre-Packs" from everywhere else being small buds...like real small. Like shake from the bottom of a storage jar. No big deal, it all smokes the same in my opinion. That was NOT the case at Kind Castle. I got some VERY nice sized buds that are quite tasty and amazing. These would have been some seriously high shelf buds at most dispensaries I have been to, but here they were considered bargain buds. Very excellent and they will be a regular stop of mine for buds in the future.
Amazing prices !
Greatest selection of strains around Western Slopes.