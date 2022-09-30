WHAT TO EXPECT When you order from Kind, you’re ordering the highest quality product with the quickest delivery time possible. We strive to be the fastest in the Business. However, we’re also focused on safety first ensuring we are the kindest delivery company on the road. 1. SIGN UP FOR FREE Take your time discovering our selection of the best products like Stiiizy, Jeeter, PlugPlay, Cannabiotix, Pacific Stone, and MORE. Create your free account in a matter of minutes and place your order online. 2. CONNECT WITH YOUR BUDTENDER A Kind Budtender will call you to confirm your order, discuss any questions, and possible add some promotions to your order. You will also receive a confirmation by text or email that your order in on it's way. 3. GET YOUR PRODUCTS AT YOUR DOORSTEP You will be notified again when your Kind driver has arrived and you can finalize your transaction with your method of choice for payment and a state approved proof of identity. We are always looking to expand. If we don’t deliver to your area, let us know. Sun City Dutch Village La Cresta Homeland Wilson Creek Village South Park Glen Oak Hills Murrieta Corona Dos Lagos Temecula Pechanga Park Menifee Lake Elsinore Wildomar Canyon Lake Horsethief Canyon