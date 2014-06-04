noximus
Been a favorite spot of mine since medical only days. quality meds, and usually quality clones
4.5
10 reviews
What a gem in North Portland!! The store is nice and clean. The $3 grams are the best quality for the price in town.
the sign on the door says closed at 9 but got there at 8:30 and they where all locked up wtf
I am sorry you had trouble opening the door. I reviewed the cameras and the door was unlocked until closing time at 9 pm. We had several customers come and make purchases after 8:30 pm. We always stay open until 9 pm unless special circumstances occur (ie: inclement weather conditions ect.) and then it will be clearly posted for all of our valued customers to see. If you are to experience any trouble opening the door in the future during business hours, please feel free to call us and we will open the door for you. We look forward to seeing you next time :)
My hubby has been coming here for years and is quite clear that he has a severe reaction to pine and must avoid it. He spent our last $4 cash on a gram of Black Lime after the salesperson insisted that this was bomb fruity bud. We get all the way home and he loads his pipe expecting relief. Instead his throat starts burning and an instant headache kicks in. We go straight back to not so kind heart where we are told there are no refunds, come talk to the manager on Tuesday.
You can usually find good strains here
Thanks for the review! We try to keep a variety of strains coming in the store regularly. If you ever really like a particular strain, please feel free to let us know so we can try to keep it in our flower rotation :) We look forward to seeing you next time.
Used to be cool, low key place with good staff who know what they’re talking about. Staff has gotten worse in the past year or so, they will sell you junk if you let them
Clean store, friendly staff, and a good selection of different products. They’ve got the best $5 grams around.
Tons of great product and a plethora of options. You’ll never be disappointed.
FILLED WITH SEEDS! The flower here is so filled with seeds the product is unusable. I am extremely dissatisfied. Not only will I not shop here again, I will be telling everyone I know about the poor quality of your product. SHOP ELSEWHERE!
Best shop in North Portland. Rachel helped me find some clones last week for my garden. Nate & JJ Have helped me in the past to find some great flowers. Gorilla cookies, platinum blueberry cookies and this week Durban Poison. I quit shopping around town and commute out my way here just because of the excellent service I get here. This is my favorite shop and have no need to go anywhere else.