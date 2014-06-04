the sign on the door says closed at 9 but got there at 8:30 and they where all locked up wtf

Dispensary said:

I am sorry you had trouble opening the door. I reviewed the cameras and the door was unlocked until closing time at 9 pm. We had several customers come and make purchases after 8:30 pm. We always stay open until 9 pm unless special circumstances occur (ie: inclement weather conditions ect.) and then it will be clearly posted for all of our valued customers to see. If you are to experience any trouble opening the door in the future during business hours, please feel free to call us and we will open the door for you. We look forward to seeing you next time :)