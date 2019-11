Shitty as hell I bought a 8th get home and open the jar and it’s over half leaf leaf not even 1 full gram of bud

Dispensary said:

Thank you for taking the time to leave a review- according to our sales data, you chose one of our lowest-end strains. That being said, the strains are priced accordingly to quality. Please be aware that you also get to see, smell and choose the flower yourself as well as get to watch it be weighed out directly in front of you- this means you know exactly what you are getting before you leave. With all of those abilities, customers are able to control the end result of the purchases made here. If you would like to discuss this further feel free to call down and we can work out a resolution to the issue.