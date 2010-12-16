Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great location always reliable clones always has great meds consistently & open late.
Slimeball3
on October 29, 2019
Best bud in Denver, you can never go wrong bud tenders always treat me righteous
Yasmine93
on October 27, 2019
One of my favorite dispensaries! Thank you guys for all the great work.
Whereishe
on October 17, 2019
Overall it’s a great place, the products are killer and the staff is friendly. I live 60 miles from Kind Love, it’s worth the drive.
JonathanK82
on October 8, 2019
I love the meds. Most important the way the bud tenders treat me with love. Love this place
golfer12
on June 22, 2019
service is always friendly especially Nikki at the front door.
Best edible prices around
Sbnyc27
on May 28, 2019
My fav place to visit.
Ed25
on May 18, 2019
Flew in from Oregon and went straight to this shop and was recommended live resin cartridge which is amazing. The battery from there was a great bonus.
Melwtail
on April 21, 2019
This is my first time to Kind Love. They are very busy but the atmosphere is amazing. The people who are working are friendly and knowledgeable.
They have great music playing. The selection and pricing is great.
dabbing.f.o.
on March 28, 2019
Building the flower stock back up and keeping up with the great service and quality!