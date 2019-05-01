Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
ChuckAudio
on June 9, 2019
Today was my 4th visit. 1st was all good. 2nd and 3rd the Items were more expensive than on their website. This time, there were multiple errors on their website. When I arrived, I was told it was an "entry error". No apology. No offer of a discount. No offer to throw in a preroll or anything. Just told me it was an "entry error" and asked if I still wanted it. Absolutely no offer of any kind of accommodation for wasting my time. If I could post this review with 0 stars, I would. I might get Weights and Measures involved. Bait and switch much?
Dispensary said:
We apologize that this happened to you. Please email info@kindpeoples.com so we can resolve this.
Danknugsnhugs77
on June 7, 2019
Love how everything is out and you can touch it and look at the price. The give you freedom but are there if you have questions.
Dispensary said:
Thanks for the positive review, we hope to see you again soon!
jossu
on May 8, 2019
like a weed Apple Store but the meanest most unfriendly vibe EVER. Would never go back.
Dispensary said:
We apologize that you had this experience, we take our customer service seriously and would like to rectify this situation. Please email us at info@kindpeoples.com if you'd like to discuss this further.