ChuckAudio on June 9, 2019

Today was my 4th visit. 1st was all good. 2nd and 3rd the Items were more expensive than on their website. This time, there were multiple errors on their website. When I arrived, I was told it was an "entry error". No apology. No offer of a discount. No offer to throw in a preroll or anything. Just told me it was an "entry error" and asked if I still wanted it. Absolutely no offer of any kind of accommodation for wasting my time. If I could post this review with 0 stars, I would. I might get Weights and Measures involved. Bait and switch much?