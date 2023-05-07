Kingston Cannabis Company is the newest and finest OLCC licensed retail dispensary in Ashland, Oregon that offers the highest quality cannabis to Recreational and Medical customers & the highest vibes in town! Kingston is not your ~average dispensary~ We offer a large patio with a stage, a space for food trucks, chairs around water fountains to lounge in the sun during the summer or huddle by the fire pits during the winter. Community based events will be held regularly including music, art, food, etc. Come check us out! We are right off Hwy 5!