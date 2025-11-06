Knotweed Farm is a licensed cannabis cultivator and retailer dedicated to providing premium, legal cannabis products to New York residents. We prioritize sustainable growing methods and high-quality standards to ensure the best experience for our customers. Our partnership with Top Tier Reserve guarantees exceptional flower and concentrates that meet the highest industry benchmarks. At Knotweed Farms, we understand that the finest cannabis begins with the healthiest plants. That is why our Top Tier Reserve is grown exclusively using organic farming practices, ensuring that every bud is free from harmful pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Our dedication to organic cultivation not only protects the environment but also enhances the natural flavors and potency of our cannabis, providing you with a cleaner, more enjoyable experience. Located in the scenic Western Catskills in Delaware County in the Southern Tier region of New York, our cannabis farm uses only environmentally responsible practices and advanced cultivation technology to grow cannabis safely and responsibly. We are proud to serve the community with products that are fully compliant with NYS regulations. Our plants are watered by the mighty Delaware River in the Upper Delaware Watershed, and adjacent to the National Park Service’s Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River region.