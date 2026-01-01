Best weed dispensaries in Hancock, New York with authentic reviews
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- RECKnotweed FarmOpen until 6pm ET
I stopped at Route 17 and visited Knotweed Farm — honestly, one of the coolest hidden gems I’ve found recently. It has a relaxed farm stand vibe with original artwork on the walls and a creatively arranged setup. The dispensary is connected to a fly shop and gift shop, which might seem odd but actually works really well. . The staff was friendly, the space is lovely, and it’s exactly the kind of place where you’d want to stay a while. Definitely worth detouring from the highway.read full review
- MEDJustice Grown - Dickson CityOpen until 9pm ET
I’m a new customer and new to some of the dispensary procedures. I spoke with their Pharmacist who was so very knowledgeable and an overall polite person! I went inside after the phone call with the Pharmacist. Front door staff were also super polite including the security staff. My budtender was the best! She knew exactly what I needed and provided many options. She explained how everything worked include grinders, vapes, pens, etc. Prices were reasonable and I received a great discount due to being new and first responder. Some reviews had me seriously worried but after going there in person, hands down excellent place! Highly recommend!read full review
- RECGreenery SpotOpen until 9pm ET
I can't say enough good things about this dispensary! The atmosphere is inviting and laid-back, making every visit a great experience. The budtenders are phenomenal—knowledgeable, friendly, and always eager to help you find exactly what you need. Plus, their inventory is vast and the prices are unbeatable. Five stars without a doubt!read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Dickson CityOpen until 8pm ET
My 1st time attending this business and I was very pleasurable. It was serviced by Rebecca she took her time and was very knowledgeable on conditions I had and what to suggest for me. She was accurate once I went home and experienced the call outs she made. I will be attending very pleasant atmosphere.read full review
- MEDColumbia Care - ScrantonOpen until 6pm ET
- MEDAscend Medical Marijuana Outlet - ScrantonOpen until 7pm ET
I absolutely LOVE this place, the people and the prices! I go here even though two (maybe even three) other places are closer. The whole environment gives no anxiety. From pulling into the parking lot to showing my card at the door to talking with the two people at check-in. The whole process is so stress-free and relaxed, even when I forget to add something else to my order.read full review
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