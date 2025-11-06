I stopped at Route 17 and visited Knotweed Farm — honestly, one of the coolest hidden gems I’ve found recently. It has a relaxed farm stand vibe with original artwork on the walls and a creatively arranged setup. The dispensary is connected to a fly shop and gift shop, which might seem odd but actually works really well. . The staff was friendly, the space is lovely, and it’s exactly the kind of place where you’d want to stay a while. Definitely worth detouring from the highway.