vapemeawaysac on August 19, 2019

Such a cool shop, in a great location. Go to the mall and shop for your clothes, then head down the street and shop for your weed! Right around the corner from Arden Mall, AMC is a local treasure with some great employees and a huge selection of anything your cannabis loving heart desires! If you don’t like shopping in a claustrophobic shop, then come inside the wide open, well lit, and clean dispensary that is Alternative Medical Center. As a brand ambassador for Heavy Hitters, I get to visit AMC once a month and educate customers about this vape cartridge brand! I love getting to watch the budtenders here work their magic, and I can see that they actually care about what they recommend to their customers. They ask good questions, and remember their regulars, and overall its a great dispensary! It’ll soon become your new regular shop!