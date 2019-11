galaxy.goddess on November 27, 2018

A lot has changed since my last visit! Management is continuing to listen to the customers and bringing in more oil & cartridges, better edibles & flower, lot’s of daily deals/discounts, and great prices on top quality , A+ products. They have better prices on oil and edibles than I’ve seen in other dispensaries. Not to mention they have the most beautiful building and the most wonderful staff out of any Keizer/Salem area dispo I have been to yet! Lia, Kiecha, Jed, Becca, Thomas, and Becka are the friendliest, most intelligent, and most helpful bud tenders you’ll meet! It’s always a great visiting this place.