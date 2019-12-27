132 products
Jilly Bean (H) 26% THC
No discounts can apply except Rewards Points
All Products
Collins OG
from Weedcrumbs
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Collins OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from Baseball
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$991 oz
In-store only
Flo
from Emerald Fields Cannabis
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$991 oz
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Weed Crumbs
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Lilac Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Klone Cookies
from Weed Crumbs
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Klone Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jilly Bean
from Emerald Fields Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Chiesel
from Crested Butte Concentrates
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Gushers
from Silver Lake
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jungle Cake
from Silver Lake
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Jungle Cake
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Ghost Train Haze
from Sterling Pharms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Ghost Train
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Scotty's OG
from Sterling Pharms
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG X Stardawg
from Shift Cannabis
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Stardawg
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Jones
from Dune Valley
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White 99
from Dune Valley
27%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue
from Dalton
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
L.A. Chem SHAKE
from Shift Cannabis
25%
THC
0%
CBD
L.A. Chem
Strain
$25¼ oz
In-store only
Goji OG
from SevenFive Farm
31.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from SevenFive Farm
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Kush
from Sterling Pharms
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream X Tangerine Haze
from Emerald Fields Cannabis
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream X Tangerine Haze
Strain
$991 oz
In-store only
Quattro Kush
from SevenFive Farm
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Quattro Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cresendo Sour Cookies
from SevenFive Farm
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo Sour Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from SevenFive Farm
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Weedcrumbs
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
El Sol - Jesus OG Wax
from El Sol
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Black Sherbet Shatter
from Apex Extractions
72%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Sherbet
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Double Berry Shatter
from El Sol
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Double Berry
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Kaya's Flo Shatter
from Apex Extractions
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Kayas Flo
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
L.A. OG Wax
from Apex Extracts
66%
THC
0%
CBD
L.A. Og
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Greenleaf Shatter - Sweet Flo
from Greenleaf
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Flo
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Apex Wax- Dolato
from Apex Extractions
69%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Apex Wax- Melange
from Apex Extractions
70%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Apex Shatter- L.A. OG
from Apex Extractions
71%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Apex Shatter- Crunchberry
from Apex Extractions
71%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Apex Shatter- Tahoe OG
from Apex Extractions
71%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Apex Shatter- GG
from Apex Extractions
69%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Melange Shatter
from Apex Xtracts
69%
THC
0%
CBD
Melange
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Greenleaf Shatter - Cookie Dough
from Greenleaf
64%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dough
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Apex - Shatter - 818 Headband
from Apex Extractions
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Devour Gummies - Blue Raspberry
from Heartland Industries
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$15each
In-store only
1234