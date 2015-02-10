MommaBear123 on August 6, 2018

Kush Gardens has proven, time and time again, to be the BEST dispensary between Grand Junction and Denver. I have been to many other dispensaries since moving here and no one has been able to beat them. With the awesome deals and high quality products, you get more “bang” for your buck! I only have 2 requests: 1) MORE PREROLLS, 2) SELL GSC! GSChas been the only strain thus far that has NOT made me anxious or paranoid....just mellow and happy. Thank you for being the best! 😁❤️