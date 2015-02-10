layahjo
I loved my service here. After four bad dispensary experiences, Kush Gardens treated me with respect and were very kind!
4.5
10 reviews
Price's are very fair, fantastic variety. Good vibes. I was very impressed with the customer service. The staff were very professional and did a fantastic job of keeping me satisfied. Because of this i felt like sharing my experience and I will keep stopping in when I'm in town or passing through. Thank you!
It’s amazing experience every time we go. The budtenders are always friendly and knowledgeable about the strains. Plus I think they have the best deals for ounces.
BEST DISPENSARY EVER!! These guys all know my husband and I by name :) They take care of their loyal members and have deals every week if not sooner. Plus they have rewards for their members!! We won't go anywhere else!
Great atmosphere, and the people there are awesome and knowledgeable!
Everyone is very friendly and very knowledgeable.
we love this place! very knowledgeable and personable. highly recommend
We visited this as our first recreational dispensary. The service was great. The budtender was very helpful. Would recommend.
Best price
Kush Gardens has proven, time and time again, to be the BEST dispensary between Grand Junction and Denver. I have been to many other dispensaries since moving here and no one has been able to beat them. With the awesome deals and high quality products, you get more “bang” for your buck! I only have 2 requests: 1) MORE PREROLLS, 2) SELL GSC! GSChas been the only strain thus far that has NOT made me anxious or paranoid....just mellow and happy. Thank you for being the best! 😁❤️