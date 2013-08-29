MK-LA on March 17, 2019

Per leafly app, Kushism menu is expansive with responsible pricing. today I drove the 30 minutes from my home to go to Kushism. My home town has barred all MJ sales. They had about 3 starting as each of Sativa, Indica, and hybrid and the cheapest price was 45 per eighth which is too much imo. I have been a loyal Kushism customer for over about 5 years. I think today will be my last visit here ever. Another store opened up close by and their selection was excellent and pricing was reasonable with 1/8ths starting at about $30 with tax. that's 50% less than Kushism. They had over 30 strains in stock. That's what the Kushism shopping experience used to be but this past year they have lost their way. Compared to this new store I visited today, Kushism feelsal dated and borderline shady inside. A year ago Kushism was a 5 star experience in my book. Today they struggle to earn a 1 star rating from me. Think twice before you make the drive!