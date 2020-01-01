Follow
Pickup available
Kushman's - Lynnwood
Pickup available
425-245-7242
$21 Legends 8thsTop Shelf 2 Grams $18! Quadshot 4 Grams $30!
Valid 10/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Legends/Private Reserve 8ths for $21 and ounces for $119. Top Shelf 2g Dubshots for $18 and 4g Quadshot for $30
While Supplies Last. Limit 1oz per customer per day Can not be combined with any other discounts.
$10 Sugar Wax Grams! $30 Distillate Vape Cartridges.$15 Regulators
Valid 10/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Regulator Dabs for $15/gram and full gram cartridges for $30
While supplies last. Limit 7 grams per customer per day. Can not be combined with any other discounts.
40% off Select Clearance Flower and Dabs
Valid 1/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Select Avitas, Blue Roots, Cowlitz, Doc & Yeti, ECG, Harmony Farms, Kush Bros, Nerdie Birdie, Plantworks, Stable. Select Amber Brick, Columbia Concentrates, Mammoth Labs, Mountain Hi, Refine Seattle, SPP and SPP Black Label and more Concentrates!!
While Supplies Last. No Rainchecks.
BEST CBD Selection on Highway 99!
Valid 9/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
CBD flower, topical, vape, prerolls & concentrates- Priced competitively Everyday!!
While Supplies Last
Everyday Discounts
Valid 9/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
10% Medical (with card) 10% Veterans (with ID) 10% Wisdom Discount (55+)
Must Show Valid ID