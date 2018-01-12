It’s a nice building and fairly large, but the security guard ordering me To “sit down” instead of standing to wait to enter an empty sales floor came Off a little on the harsh side. If you want purple stemmed clones with one sad root barely strong enough to make out of the rock wool Cube and you also happen to like flower that was Vac packed 8-12 months ago then check these guys out. If you want nice flower and clones That aren’t stunted beyond repair head down to the bay and miss this place.

Dispensary said:

It is very sweet of you to leave such a review. Sadly like yourself you omit details. You called before coming down up set that 2 of your plants were not growing that you purchased here. (First time we ever ordered from this particular nursery.) You asked if we were going to make it right, and you were informed, Yes of course just bring a picture of what the problem is. You were cursing yelling on the phone. So the call was transferred to the owners husband to handle the upset man on the phone. You were told that we would take care of it for you. Upon arriving because you insisted on the phone to speak to the owner- through your cursing and ranting, security was informed that if you arrive to have him wait for me so I can personally handle the upset man. When you walked in security asked you to wait in the lobby so I could take care of the issue personally,so you could curse at me and not my employees like you had on the phone. (I will not tolerate anyone cursing and yelling at my employees) Your were fully refunded for the 2 clones you purchased Over a month ago. Your sir, even cursed at me, used the F-word over two plants and receiving a full refund. We Now have a New wonderful New Nursery with amazing genetics.(Purple City Genetics) Clones have been an issue in this new regulated industry. As for your comment on product 8-12 months ago, well lets see in your wisdom and knowledge of new regulated California- most products now are from 2018 regulated if sun grown, most are regulated and tested light dep or indoor for late 2018 or early 2019. Due to the simple fact this is June 2019 and 2019 sun grown is exactly that, being grown as we speak. (make any sense?) As everyone knows you cant make everyone happy as we do diligently try. Hence even in this situation you were fully refunded for your purchase. (Side Note) you are the only person who had an issue with the last round of nursery plants from another nursery we tried for the first time. Many people have shown us pictures of there beautiful plants. You sir were either having a really bad day and your plant just topped it off and we took the brunt of that, which is what I am hoping in your case, or You sir are just a very mean, rude, disrespectful, cursing individual who feels this behavior is the only way to (act to get your way.)-which was not needed. There is no excuse for your behavior ESPECIALLY before you even arrived you were told you could receive a refund for 2 clones. I HOPE THINGS GET BETTER FOR YOU, AND MY BLESSING AND HEART GO OUT TO ANYONE WHO HAS TO ENCOUNTER YOU IF EVER UNHAPPY OR HAVING A BAD DAY. ( IT WAS TRULY TRAUMATIZING FOR ME AND SCARY) Ive never had any customer yell and curse at me in this way! Even after I gave you the money which was prepared ahead of time for your arrival. Thank You