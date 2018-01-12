Jesseej
Great Place Friendly Staff, great selection of many products!
4.3
10 reviews
I love this shop whole-heartedly. They really strive to offer a variety of attractive options at all price points, on everything from flower, to edibles, to vape and so on. All that tend here go above and beyond for the patients and are quite cannabis savy, offering a wealth of information as well. With the reward program and daily deals they offer, on top of a beautiful and breezy atmosphere--this place is just a win win!!
Seriously? You really call this Quality Smoke?
Seriously, If you have any issues with the smoke by all means return it. Did you obtain the $5 or ?? smoke. Due to the time of year this years harvest is still in the ground and the affordable cannabis is yet to hit the shelf for the above reasons. Indoor flower and light dep is always available. Wait until harvest you wont be complaining.
Way too high of prices... do you not know the price range of this area? this isn't the bay area or L.a this is a cheap county when it comes to buying weed but not with this place they think sense they are the only ones they can jack the price up unbelievably with poor quality weed! This business is literally a monopoly with weed a dog can grow! I am disgusted at how Weed CA has this Monopolized business
Way to High of Prices? If your looking at Top Shelf Our prices are far lower than central Ca, let alone Southern Ca. 2grams for $10 is out of your price range? Let alone $5.00 grams where else do you find this in Siskiyou County, if your not purchasing from the street? You keep mentioning monopolized business in Weed, by all means join us open up see how easy it is to keep your prices affordable, pay all the taxes and fee's you all voted in to our State. See how out door flower is unavailable due to still being in the ground this time of year. How much the farms have to pay for testing. We are constantly commended on our prices especially out door when available. You have a problem with the pricing please send your concerns to BCC, and tell them that taxing Cannabis is a hard ship on the consumer. Our top shelf cannabis is from award winning Farms, quality above and beyond.
Poor Quality. High Prices especially for this area big time monopoly because its the only place in "Weed" California you think they would have better stuff for way cheaper like this isnt grow country pfft.
By all means if you purchased something to your disliking return it!! I'll inform you that we are aware of our competitors asking individuals to trash our shop. We can handle it. Again our prices are lower then any Northern Ca shops. Also new harvest is not available yet so the out door and lower pricing cannabis is hard to find if its not last years. Your comment Grow Country, you never know what your getting out there. All cannabis flower and products are phase 3 tested before it hits the shelf, can you imagine the fee for this on the legal farmer? At least we have the consumer in mind to have clean cannabis. Remember you all voted this into our State yet you feel inclined to Trash the Dispensaries when its not going your way... Thank you for your lovely review, We would also like you to send your concerns to the BCC and let them know how Legal Tested and Taxes have affected you the consumer.
passing through great place great everything
It’s a nice building and fairly large, but the security guard ordering me To “sit down” instead of standing to wait to enter an empty sales floor came Off a little on the harsh side. If you want purple stemmed clones with one sad root barely strong enough to make out of the rock wool Cube and you also happen to like flower that was Vac packed 8-12 months ago then check these guys out. If you want nice flower and clones That aren’t stunted beyond repair head down to the bay and miss this place.
It is very sweet of you to leave such a review. Sadly like yourself you omit details. You called before coming down up set that 2 of your plants were not growing that you purchased here. (First time we ever ordered from this particular nursery.) You asked if we were going to make it right, and you were informed, Yes of course just bring a picture of what the problem is. You were cursing yelling on the phone. So the call was transferred to the owners husband to handle the upset man on the phone. You were told that we would take care of it for you. Upon arriving because you insisted on the phone to speak to the owner- through your cursing and ranting, security was informed that if you arrive to have him wait for me so I can personally handle the upset man. When you walked in security asked you to wait in the lobby so I could take care of the issue personally,so you could curse at me and not my employees like you had on the phone. (I will not tolerate anyone cursing and yelling at my employees) Your were fully refunded for the 2 clones you purchased Over a month ago. Your sir, even cursed at me, used the F-word over two plants and receiving a full refund. We Now have a New wonderful New Nursery with amazing genetics.(Purple City Genetics) Clones have been an issue in this new regulated industry. As for your comment on product 8-12 months ago, well lets see in your wisdom and knowledge of new regulated California- most products now are from 2018 regulated if sun grown, most are regulated and tested light dep or indoor for late 2018 or early 2019. Due to the simple fact this is June 2019 and 2019 sun grown is exactly that, being grown as we speak. (make any sense?) As everyone knows you cant make everyone happy as we do diligently try. Hence even in this situation you were fully refunded for your purchase. (Side Note) you are the only person who had an issue with the last round of nursery plants from another nursery we tried for the first time. Many people have shown us pictures of there beautiful plants. You sir were either having a really bad day and your plant just topped it off and we took the brunt of that, which is what I am hoping in your case, or You sir are just a very mean, rude, disrespectful, cursing individual who feels this behavior is the only way to (act to get your way.)-which was not needed. There is no excuse for your behavior ESPECIALLY before you even arrived you were told you could receive a refund for 2 clones. I HOPE THINGS GET BETTER FOR YOU, AND MY BLESSING AND HEART GO OUT TO ANYONE WHO HAS TO ENCOUNTER YOU IF EVER UNHAPPY OR HAVING A BAD DAY. ( IT WAS TRULY TRAUMATIZING FOR ME AND SCARY) Ive never had any customer yell and curse at me in this way! Even after I gave you the money which was prepared ahead of time for your arrival. Thank You
I go into a lot of dispensaries because of my work, and I must say I was very surprised to see this in weed! Not only do they have a great selection, they also have a variety of other related products and services. Far above average!
You guys are amazing! My husband and I are very loyal customers and we've always been treated right. Never had a problem with quality or quantity. We once made a mistake when buying a large amount on the strand from their Mt Shasta store and all I had to do was make a phone call, explain the situation and what WE did wrong, it wasn't even their mistake and they still took care of us immediately! Amazing people, truly amazing!
We came from Southern California up to visit my family. And we decided to head to weed California because why not. The staff was freaking great. And the atmosphere was very chill and wonderful. They give you every detail.Love this place if I ever decide to move here in the future I’m definitely going to make this my spot.