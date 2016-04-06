WilliamTokar on September 24, 2018

0 out of 5 stars. This place won't even sell eighths of there lower shelf herbs. it's either 3 grams or 4. besides this ridiculous inconvenience the customer service is poor at best. They realize that they're open later than everyone else and their attitude is you can go with it or wait until tomorrow. I wouldn't recommend this second-rate store even to an enemy.