anyone else experience abdomen pain from the gummies
3.3
10 reviews
This place is terrible. With so many great stores nearby there is really no reason to shop here.
Great atmosphere got hooked up pretty good. Great flower great costumer service. Will return. Plus great prices.
Yikes! Hostile and weird service, ghetto atmosphere and crappy pre rolls - as in a gap at the bottom so the joint is hard to smoke. Will not return. Do everyone a favor and leave this business to the professionals
put your strands on here & stay updated like the other dispensaries so it's more convenient for the consumer not you guys... Frickin Dummies..
0 out of 5 stars. This place won't even sell eighths of there lower shelf herbs. it's either 3 grams or 4. besides this ridiculous inconvenience the customer service is poor at best. They realize that they're open later than everyone else and their attitude is you can go with it or wait until tomorrow. I wouldn't recommend this second-rate store even to an enemy.
La mota is in a convenient location always good for a late night stop when out and about on the weekends bar hopping they have a wide variety of flower and prerolls. Overall I would recommend for people to check out .
Every time I have been in this store which is like everyday I feel the staff is awesome they start conversations, they always show me what's new and what is the best. La Mota is one dispensary I will continue to go to. Very reasonable prices. I love this store.
I walked into this place the other day and there was three employees just standing around 2 on there phone and not one asked me if I needed anything... I just sat there and waited ten min then after completely Being ignored I just walked out. Very rude and cold will never be back. If your so bored and not interested in selling weed let me have your job!
bad prices and location. our town could do without this one.