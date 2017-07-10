Jaechung999 on July 19, 2019

I walked into Wonderland on July 9th to pick up few pre rolls. As always, I asked for "top shelf sativa flower pre rolls". I don't smoke wax, I don't do edibles, I vape sometimes when my friends have it with them but I don't buy cartridges. I am old school, I like to smoke good flower. It was same that day, when budtender asked me what I was looking for, I asked for "top shelf sativa". She showed me variety of pre rolls they had on their shelves. The prices were ranging from $10 to over $50 (I think). I picked up 2 of 10 dollar pre rolls. I don't think $10 pre rolls are cheap, I know dispensaries who carry single Lowell's for $12.50 with tax, so I did not think that $10 pre roll was going to be my kryptonite. I have never seen the brand before, but I am an adventurer when it comes to weed and I decided to go for it. When I opened the first one I was surprised because I have never seen a Cigarette filter at the end in a joint, but it didn't matter to me as long as it had good flower like I asked for. As soon as I take my first drag, I tasted something else than weed. I have smoked cigarettes before but I have not been smoking cigarettes for more than 4 years now. When I took the first drag, I had to put it out. I thought it had to be something else than weed. At first, I thought it had tobacco or spice, I opened it up to see what was inside the joint and this is what I found. I took them back to the dispensary, and as I was talking to the budtender (who I believe had no idea that it had dirt), I asked for a manager. I asked if this per roll contained any other substances like tobacco or spice, she declined but very rudely. At one point, I remember her pointing a finger at a corner and telling me to "go wait over there". No hi, no hello, the first thing she said to me was "what do you want to do with this". I asked for a full refund because I believe what I paid for was absolutely waste of money and at the time, I firmly believed it had something else but weed. She denied that there were anything else but couldn't tell me if the weed was worth smoking. At that point, I was more upset about her attitude towards me, not because I am trying to show my power as a money spending customer, but because she literally was treating me like some crackhead from some alley in the back corner who is a pothead and wouldn't care what she says. She pissed me off, so I left the dispensary and I took it to a testing lab to see if there was anything else but weed, she was right, there was nothing but very low grade weed as you can see a test result in my attachment. I would have sued the dispensary if there was anything else, just because her attitude towards dealing with her customers were super unprofessional. I don't recall her name, I don't want to recall her name. I am not going to judge this dispensary because they had 1 kind of poor quality pre roll, but the way they deal with people in general is very disappointing and I would not recommend this dispensary if you have respect for yourself and you wouldn't let anyone put you down as she did to me. My name is Jae Chung and I stand by my review of this dispensary. There are so many dispensaries, I wouldn't recommend this place to anyone.