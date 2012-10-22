NSan69
This is my 1st stop when I get to Denver! By far the best prices and most knowledgeable and friendly Budtenders I have found!! Love....love....love!! Btw they have 2 locations ❤❤❤
4.5
10 reviews
First time visit and left with only one item. Both of us thought our budtender was cocky and unfriendly not caring about sales. Definitely not a good experience for those who are chill.
Bryan was so helpful
I went to lacontes for the first time a couple months ago and have been coming back ever since. The bud tenders/ staff know the product they are handling and are very friendly. I only gave quality a 4 because I have gotten outdoor grown here before and it was not good at all. Every other time though it has been super weed. Would absolutely recommend to anyone.
Super cool and charming spot for all your cannabis needs. Leah and the crew are helpful and delightful. The selection of edibles and concentrates is robust and they offer beautiful flower.
Laconte's is a professional and solid shop that knows how to do great biz. They take care of you and educate you on thier many great products. Patrick leads a great staff and you will be sure to become a regular!
My favorite dispensary in Denver! Very helpful budtenders and you cant beat the prices!
Just discovering distillate and they have great stuff!
Awesome service awesome staff!!
Large selection of concentrates Alex was an excellent budtenders definitely coming back