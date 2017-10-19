Follow
Pickup available
Las Vegas ReLeaf
Pickup available
(702) 209-2400
10% off for Veterans & Seniors!
Valid 10/19/2017 – 1/2/2020
Any veteran and/or senior citizen age 60 and over is welcome to enjoy 10% off of purchases* **
*Must provide proper identification **Must inform cashier at time of sale CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH OTHER PROMOTIONS(subject to mgmt approval)
PreRolls 5 for $55!!!
Valid 2/21/2017 – 12/11/2019
Any 5 prerolls for $55!!! You choose!!! Available to Medical Patients & Recreational Users!!
Offer only valid on regular priced items. Cannot combine multiple offers, promotions, or discounts. Offer valid while supplies last.