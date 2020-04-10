407 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 157
Show All 82
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$379
All Products
Obi Train by Prime
from Prime
24.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Obi Train
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Obi Train by Prime
from Prime
24.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Obi Train
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Lava Cake by Remedy
from Remedy
23.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Lava Cake by Remedy
from Remedy
23.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Mimosa #2 by Remedy
from Remedy
21.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa #2
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Mimosa #2 by Remedy
from Remedy
21.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa #2
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Deadhead OG by Old Pal
from Old Pal
18.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
Deadhead OG by Old Pal
from Old Pal
18.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
Zookies by Qualcan
from QualCan
20.06%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Zookies by Qualcan
from QualCan
20.06%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Bruce Banner by Flora Vega
from Flora Vega
21.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$164½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Garlic Cookies by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
30.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Garlic Cookies by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
30.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Garlic Cookies
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Sticky B by Shango
from Shango
26.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky B
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$164½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Sticky B by Shango
from Shango
26.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Sticky B
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$164½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Bruce Banner by Flora Vega
from Flora Vega
21.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$164½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Snow Daze Half OZ Popcorn Special by Summa
from Summa
22.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Daze Half OZ Popcorn Special
Strain
$150½ ounce
$150½ ounce
Snow Daze Half OZ Popcorn Special by Summa
from Summa
22.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Daze Half OZ Popcorn Special
Strain
$150½ ounce
$150½ ounce
Wedding Crasher by Greenway Medical
from Greenway Medical
21.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Wedding Crasher by Greenway Medical
from Greenway Medical
21.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Lemon Killer Haze by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
23.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Killer Haze
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
Lemon Killer Haze by Nature's Chemistry
from Nature's Chemistry
23.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Killer Haze
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
Purple Goats by Prime
from Prime
28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Goats
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Purple Goats by Prime
from Prime
28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Goats
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Pre-98 Bubba Kush by Remedy
from Remedy
19.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$164½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Lemon Drop Cookies #2 by Remedy
from Remedy
20.44%
THC
___
CBD
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Lemon Drop Cookies #2 by Remedy
from Remedy
20.44%
THC
___
CBD
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Pre-98 Bubba Kush by Remedy
from Remedy
19.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$164½ ounce
$3101 ounce
A-Dub by Shango
from Shango
25.91%
THC
0%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
A-Dub by Shango
from Shango
25.91%
THC
0%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Sunset Mac by Shango
from Shango
24.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Mac
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$164½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Sunset Mac by Shango
from Shango
24.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Mac
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$164½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Jillybean by Remedy
from Remedy
24.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
Jillybean by Remedy
from Remedy
24.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
Gelato Glue by Prime
from Prime
28.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Glue
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Gelato Glue by Prime
from Prime
28.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Glue
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Last OG by Prime
from Prime
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Last OG
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Last OG by Prime
from Prime
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Last OG
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Green Crack by Prime
from Prime
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
Green Crack by Prime
from Prime
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$191 gram
$191 gram
$59⅛ ounce
$112¼ ounce
$208½ ounce
$3791 ounce
12345 ... 11