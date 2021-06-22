At Lazy River Products, it is our mission to be recognized as the Commonwealths premier fully integrated cannabis-based Product Development Company. Our goal is to consistently deliver trusted small batch, craft quality products and exceptional service to our customers and the local communities for which we serve. At our core we provide professional, compliant and socially responsible standards that raise the bar and will be the new definition for excellence in the Cannabis Industry here in Massachusetts. We will always diligently work within each of the local communities we touch to help facilitate strategies to further enhance economic opportunity, build strong neighborhoods and provide a solid framework for quality growth and development. “Give Back, Grow, Succeed”