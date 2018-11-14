Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Friendly staff love the first timers discount and the local artistry on display in the lobby
Antantant
on November 18, 2019
An absolute must visit! Never know when they’ll have an amazing brand in store!
Sleepsleepsleep
on November 15, 2019
I come from Lynwood. This is the one shop I go to. Good quality, good folks and the area is hella safe.
LakersRUS
on November 3, 2019
Great customer service also great selection of preroll with premium flower I love this place
Frankdawg1
on October 31, 2019
I love the vibes and products at this location!
DODGERS1023
on October 15, 2019
Great shop near Long Beach. I highly recommend coming here, the cannabis products are amazing.
RolandoMota323
on September 26, 2019
They really help us out with discounts on certain days! I come in on Thursdays for my 15% off my vapes ! Love this place! Low prices , even after the taxes ! Also they carry great array of flower products
Firesubarian
on August 26, 2019
Great spot 10:10 would recommend lots of great products at good prices
Firesubarian
on August 26, 2019
10/10 must check out this shop has lots of products and the employees know there stuff about the products. Very fast service