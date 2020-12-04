418 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 47
Show All 61
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$280
Deals
Leaf Life by Harvest
Valid 3/30/2020 – 4/12/2020
We are currently only accepting online and phone orders. NO walk-in patients at this time. Thank-you for understanding..
All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Offer may not be combined with any other sale,promotions, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Void where prohibited, taxed or otherwise restricted. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Harvest has the right to end or modify any promotion at anytime. Other restrictions may apply, see store for details.
Leaf Life by Harvest
Valid 3/30/2020 – 4/12/2020
We are currently only accepting online and phone orders. NO walk-in patients at this time. Thank-you for understanding..
All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Offer may not be combined with any other sale,promotions, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Void where prohibited, taxed or otherwise restricted. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Harvest has the right to end or modify any promotion at anytime. Other restrictions may apply, see store for details.
All Products
Valley OG (H/I) (Reserve Tier)
from Mohave Green
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Boss Hog (Premium Tier) (H)
from CVGH
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$64.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Aeriz - Lava Cake (H)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Garanimals (I)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Sundae Driver (H/I)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Lemon Tree (H)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Wedding Cake (H)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Ice Cream Cake (I)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Tri-Fi OG (H)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Tropicana Cookies (H)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Cake Breath (H)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz - Jenny Kush (H)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Cherry Punch (Reserve Tier)
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$159.99½ ounce
Abundant Organics - Cactus Breath
from Abundant Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Abundant Organics - Sunshine Daydream (I)
from Abundant Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Abundant Organics - Dirty Little Secret
from Abundant Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
High Garden - Lavender Jones (H)
from High Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ ounce
$28⅛ ounce
Cru Cannabis - Royal Jack (S)
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver (I) (Reserve Tier)
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
Pudding Pop (Premium Tier) (H)
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Roll's Choice (H) (Premium Tier)
from Royal Choice Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Ice Cream Cake (I) (Premium Tier)
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Bear Candy (H) - House Tier
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
Cresco - Jenny Kush (S)
from Cresco Labs
30.36%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Cresco - Blue Dream (H/S)
from Cresco Labs
21.89%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
G3 - Madman OG (H/I)
from G3
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
G3 - Peanut Butter Breath (H)
from G3
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
G3 - Jupiter OG (H/I)
from G3
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Cresco - Gas Pedal (S)
from Cresco Labs
24.4%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Cresco - Purple Prickly Pear (I)
from Cresco Labs
20.46%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Royal Jack (S) - House Tier
from Royal Choice Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
$179.991 ounce
Grow Sciences - Dosidos
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences - Wedding Cake (H)
from Grow Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Medellin (I)
from Lemonnade
28%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cake Mix (H)
from Lemonnade
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Cru Cannabis - Rolls Choice (H)
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Nitrous (H) (Premium Tier)
from Aeriz
17.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Cheetah Piss (H/I)
from Cookies by Cookies
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Roll One Shake/Trim (H)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99½ ounce
$39.99½ ounce
$59.991 ounce
Roll One Shake/Trim (S)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99½ ounce
$39.99½ ounce
$59.991 ounce
12345 ... 11