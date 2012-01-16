Gowdess on October 26, 2019

LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS PLACE! My first time in this dispensary and from the service alone I'm a loyal customer! Treated like family by Cardi and the gang! I really appreciate all the information and care she provided me! She was patient with me and all the questions I had and they even hooked up some goodies for me that wasn't expected but greatly appreciated! Do yourself a favor and go check them out! The most awesome budtender ever IMO is Cardi! Thank Beautiful! 😍🙌🏽