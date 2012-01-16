Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I've used L'Eagle for about 2 years. The clean, flower products are great.
Chabangbang
on November 12, 2019
Steve was extremely informative, and the pride he shows in this place is wonderful to see. Beautiful clones on site, and the flower is some of the best I've seen in Denver.
Kingt23
on November 11, 2019
Libby was a great service to me she showed me all there was that was best for me. Recommend 100/100 all day best place.
Gowdess
on October 26, 2019
LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS PLACE! My first time in this dispensary and from the service alone I'm a loyal customer! Treated like family by Cardi and the gang! I really appreciate all the information and care she provided me! She was patient with me and all the questions I had and they even hooked up some goodies for me that wasn't expected but greatly appreciated! Do yourself a favor and go check them out! The most awesome budtender ever IMO is Cardi! Thank Beautiful! 😍🙌🏽
Jpritchett02
on October 18, 2019
Lonny was absolutely excellent. He provided us with what we wanted and exceeded our expectations. Definitely recommend! Will come back!
Rpatter6
on October 11, 2019
Everything about this place is great!! Favorite dispensary by a long shot.
Libby was an amazing and helpful sales associate. Can’t wait to come back!
beherenow003
on September 29, 2019
great service and quality
ONJfCombustion
on September 16, 2019
This is my favorite dispensary. Flower is top notch and their own strain is awesome. The edibles are high quality and there is a large selection
Joeyg3113
on September 8, 2019
Love this place . Our budtender was extremely helpful and friendly. Best bud around. I travel over 30 minutes just to go here.